McNulty Funeral Service (Huddersfield)
25 New North Parade
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire HD1 5JU
01484 426278
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 9, 2020
Brenda Sibary Notice
Sibary Brenda On 17th May 2020 peacefully in Hartshead Manor aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan for 67 years, dear mum of Gillian, John, Paul and the late Joan,
dear grandmother of 8 and
great-grandmother of 10,
a dear sister of Christine and the late Denis and Jean,
a loving sister-in-law, auntie
and great auntie.

The cortege will leave the
McNulty Funeral Home,
25 New North Parade on Wednesday 10th June for private family service at Huddersfield Crematorium.
'Now safe in the arms of Jesus'
Published in Brighouse Echo on May 21, 2020
