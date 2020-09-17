Home

Carmen Sterling

Carmen Sterling Notice
STERLING CARMEN It is with great sadness
we announce the passing of
Our Mum, aged 88, on the evening of Saturday 29th August 2020,
at Calderdale Royal Hospital.
Mum was a loving
and unforgettable -
Mother, Grandmother,
Great Grandmother, Aunt,
Cousin and a precious friend
and sister to many.
Mum touched and made an impression on so many lives,
her zest for life remains
imprinted on us all -
God Bless and keep you Mum.
A private funeral service
will take place on
Tuesday 22nd September at
Huddersfield Seventh Day
Adventist Church
(sadly, by invitation only),
followed by interment at
Brighouse Cemetery at 3pm.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 17, 2020
