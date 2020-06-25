Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Warren

Notice Condolences

Carol Warren Notice
Warren Carol Christine On the 15th June 2020 with her family at her side, of Hove Edge, Carol, aged 78 years.

The beloved wife of Michael, dearly loved and loving mum of Helen and Richard, a dear mother-in-law of Anthony and devoted granny of Matthew and Jonathan.

A celebration of her life will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby on Monday 29th June 2020 at 12.00 noon.

No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Macmillan Cancer Support.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.

Enquiries to
Naylor & Grysdale
Funeral Directors
01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -