Warren Carol Christine On the 15th June 2020 with her family at her side, of Hove Edge, Carol, aged 78 years.
The beloved wife of Michael, dearly loved and loving mum of Helen and Richard, a dear mother-in-law of Anthony and devoted granny of Matthew and Jonathan.
A celebration of her life will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby on Monday 29th June 2020 at 12.00 noon.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Macmillan Cancer Support.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enquiries to
Naylor & Grysdale
Funeral Directors
01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 25, 2020