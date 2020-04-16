|
|
|
Blackburn Charles Stuart Peacefully on 7th April 2020,
Stuart of Brighouse,
aged 94 years.
The beloved husband of Eileen,
dearly loved dad of Charles, Mark, Jill and Emma, much loved grandad of Alex, Oliver, Olivia and Robert and a dear brother of Russell and Joyce.
A private funeral will take place on Thursday 30th April 2020.
A celebration of his life in church will be announced at a later date.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors 01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Apr. 16, 2020