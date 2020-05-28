|
CALLAGHAN Christopher Patrick Passed away suddenly
but peacefully on the
9th May 2020, aged 60 years, at the Leeds General Infirmary and
of Bailiff Bridge.
Christopher, the beloved husband of Diane, a much loved dad of Craig and Scott, a proud grandad of Lily, Myles, Maverick, Mac and Finley, also the loving brother of Ian, Mark, Jenni and Emma and
a good friend to many.
Due to current restrictions,
a private burial will be held on Friday 29th May.
All floral tributes to the
D.J. Screen & Sons Funeral Home, Huddersfield Tel 01484 452220 before 11:30am on the funeral day please.
Published in Brighouse Echo on May 28, 2020