Home

POWERED BY

Services
D J Screen & Sons (Huddersfield)
222-224 Bradford Road
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire HD1 6LJ
01484 452220
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Callaghan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Callaghan

Notice Condolences

Christopher Callaghan Notice
CALLAGHAN Christopher Patrick Passed away suddenly
but peacefully on the
9th May 2020, aged 60 years, at the Leeds General Infirmary and
of Bailiff Bridge.
Christopher, the beloved husband of Diane, a much loved dad of Craig and Scott, a proud grandad of Lily, Myles, Maverick, Mac and Finley, also the loving brother of Ian, Mark, Jenni and Emma and
a good friend to many.
Due to current restrictions,
a private burial will be held on Friday 29th May.
All floral tributes to the
D.J. Screen & Sons Funeral Home, Huddersfield Tel 01484 452220 before 11:30am on the funeral day please.
Published in Brighouse Echo on May 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -