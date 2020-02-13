|
Pendleton Christopher James Peacefully at Overgate Hospice
on February 4th 2020,
Chris aged 56 years,
formerly of Brighouse.
Most beautiful, kind and caring husband and best friend of Bronwen, devoted and loving dad
of Jack, Erin, Eden and Madge, cherished son of Doreen, a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle
and best friend to many.
(By Chris' request,
smart, casual clothing please).
Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday February 26th at 11.15am. Family flowers only please by request but donations in lieu can be made on the day for Overgate Hospice. All enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel. 01422 353970.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Feb. 13, 2020