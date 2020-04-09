|
|
|
CONWELL Coral Merle Coral Merle Conwell
(formerly Tankard)
aged 93 years,
suddenly but peacefully on
30th March 2020 at
Pellon Manor Care Home, Halifax.
Beloved wife of the late Austin,
and a much loved Mother,
Step-mother, Mother-in-Law, Grandma and Great-Grandma.
Grateful thanks to the staff, past and present at Pellon Manor for their care and compassion.
Due to current circumstances a private funeral will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 17th April at 2.15 pm.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Apr. 9, 2020