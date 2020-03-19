Home

Craig Campbell

Notice Condolences

Craig Campbell Notice
Campbell Craig Suddenly at home
surrounded by his family on
Wednesday 4th March 2020,
aged 52 years.
Beloved and loving partner of Stephanie, a loved father and
step-dad to Jamie, Louie and Billy, cherished grumps to Winter Rose, a dearly loved son of Pat and Joe,
a loving brother to Claire, also a best friend of Tweets and will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
The funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 26th March at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please but donations may be given for which
a box will be provided.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service.
Tel. 01484 720811
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 19, 2020
