|
|
|
Bradley David Wilson On 18th December 2019,
suddenly at home, David,
aged 77 years.
Much loved Partner of Caroline, beloved Dad to Neil and Chris,
a loving Brother to Stewart and good friend to many.
A service will be held on
Thursday 16th January 2020 at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu, if so desired, to The British Heart Foundation for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Would friends please accept this, the only intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service
Tel 01484 720 811
Published in Brighouse Echo on Jan. 9, 2020