porter David Susan, Michael and Richard wish to express their sincere thanks to family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards at this sad time.
We would also like to thank Huddersfield and St James' Hospital Renal Wards, all the doctors, carers and nurses for their help and support in his final days and to Peter Aspinall at Charles Wood Funeral Service along with Chris Berry the celebrant for their kind words and help with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 18, 2020