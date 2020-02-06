Home

PRECIOUS Denise
nee Thompson Peacefully on Friday January 31st 2020.
Much loved wife of the late Clive, loving mum, grandma and sister.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby on Wednesday February 26th at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to Macmillan Cancer Care and Multiple Sclerosis for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Feb. 6, 2020
