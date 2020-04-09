|
|
|
Nicholson Dennis Peacefully on
Wednesday 1st April 2020 at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
aged 83 years.
Formerly of Clifton, Brighouse.
A beloved husband to the late Kathleen, cherished father of
Mark and Sally, dear father in law to Darren and Barbara,
loving brother to Brenda,
Christine and the late Jean,
devoted grandfather to Emily and Ben, also a lifelong friend to Brian.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 17th April at Huddersfield Crematorium.
No mourners in attendance due to the current health crisis.
A celebration of Dennis' life will take place at a later date.
Family flowers only please.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service.
Tel. 01484 720811
Published in Brighouse Echo on Apr. 9, 2020