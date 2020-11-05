|
|
|
WOODHEAD Dennis H Dennis, aged 80, passed away peacefully at home on
Wednesday 28th October.
Much loved and loving husband of Margaret, devoted and proud father of Ian and Mark, fun loving Grandpa of Malena, Lucas and Barney, and caring father in law
to Katja and Lizzy.
A private funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on 12th November at 14:20. Numbers are limited but there will be a live stream of the service. Please contact
Co-op Funeralcare Brighouse
on 01484 713512 for details.
Family flowers only please but donations would be appreciated to Cancer Research UK.
His smile and friendship will
be missed by his family
and many friends.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Nov. 5, 2020