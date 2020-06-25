Home

Devonah Gibson Notice
GIBSON DEVONAH On 16th June 2020.
Suddenly at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
Devonah,
aged 77 years of Clifton.
Dearly loved daughter of the late
Stanley and Doris Sharpe.
Much loved wife of the late
Michael John Gibson.
A loving mother to Shaun, Debbie,
Dean, Mark, Darren and Tracey.
A much loved grandma
and great grandma.
Dearly loved sister of Graham,
Dougie, Colin, Angela and Elaine.
She was greatly loved and will be
sadly missed by all who knew her.
Family funeral service takes place
at Park Wood Crematorium on
Tuesday 30th June at 1.30pm.
Any enquiries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare,
44 Huddersfield Road, Brighouse,
HD6 3RA. Tel: 01484 713512.
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 25, 2020
