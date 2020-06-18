|
|
|
Briggs Dorothy Maud
(nee Briddon) Passed away peacefully
at home on Thursday
4th June 2020, aged 91.
Dearly loved Mother to Judith,
Debbie and Michael, Grandmother
to Tarik, Cariston and Imogen and
Great Grandmother to Connie.
She will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all
her family and friends.
Her funeral service took place
at St Mary Cemetery, Winthorpe,
Skegness on Wednesday 17th
June 2020.
Funeral arrangements entrusted
to: Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 18, 2020