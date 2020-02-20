Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Fisher

Notice Condolences

Douglas Fisher Notice
FISHER Douglas Alan On 10th February 2020 at H.R.I.
Alan, aged 85 years of Brighouse. Beloved husband of Rebecca.
The dearly loved Father of
Matthew and the late Simon.
A loving big brother of Malcolm.
A caring brother in law, Uncle and a dear friend to many.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Wednesday 4th March 2020 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
Masonic Charities, a donation box will be provided on the day or c/o
B. J. Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP Tel 01422 354453. Will friends accept this as
the only intimation and
meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -