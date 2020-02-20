|
FISHER Douglas Alan On 10th February 2020 at H.R.I.
Alan, aged 85 years of Brighouse. Beloved husband of Rebecca.
The dearly loved Father of
Matthew and the late Simon.
A loving big brother of Malcolm.
A caring brother in law, Uncle and a dear friend to many.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Wednesday 4th March 2020 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
Masonic Charities, a donation box will be provided on the day or c/o
B. J. Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP Tel 01422 354453. Will friends accept this as
the only intimation and
meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Feb. 20, 2020