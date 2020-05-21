|
Oldfield Eileen Bessie On 12th May 2020 of Hove Edge, Eileen, aged 91 years.
The beloved wife of Dennis, dearly loved and loving mum of Janet, Roderick, Catherine and Susan, a very dear sister and a devoted grandma of seven grandchildren.
A tribute to Eileen will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 28th May 2020 at
11.15 am. Invited family only please, however, friends may attend in the crematorium grounds.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to the R.N.L.I. c/o
Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors, Spring Gardens Chapel, Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse,
HD6 2DJ.
Published in Brighouse Echo on May 21, 2020