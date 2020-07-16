|
|
|
Jones Elaine Sandra Peacefully in the loving care of Overgate Hospice on 4th July 2020,
Elaine aged 73 years.
The much loved daughter of the late Walter and Winifred Sharp, loving sister of Christine and a dear sister in law of the late Cyril.
A dearly loved mother of Catherine and a devoted grandma or 'KitKat' as Autumn fondly calls her.
A much loved aunt of Sandra and David and great aunt of Mark and a well respected colleague and friend to all at Burgess and Co,
and a special friend to Jean.
Elaine will be greatly missed
by all of her family and friends.
A private family funeral
service will take place at
Huddersfield Crematorium on Friday 17th July 2020 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations for Overgate Hospice would be appreciated in memory of Elaine and can be forwarded directly to Overgate Hospice
if desired.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel (01422) 327382
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 16, 2020