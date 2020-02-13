|
newby Elaine
(nee Broomhead) In hospital, surrounded by love,
on 7th February 2020,
Elaine, aged 83 years.
Beloved mum of Jane and Paul,
and devoted grandma to Nicola.
She will be greatly missed.
Elaine's funeral service will
take place at 1.30pm on
Tuesday 25th February at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made in lieu
to the Bridge House Residents Fund - a collection box will be available
on the day.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bridge House for their outstanding care of Elaine.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Feb. 13, 2020