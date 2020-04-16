|
|
|
Pearson Ella Peacefully at home in Rastrick on 1st April 2020, aged 94 years, surrounded by her family.
The dearly loved wife of the late George, beloved mother of David, cherished grandmother of
Claire and Ruth and devoted
great grandmother of
George Thomas.
A burial will take place at
Rastrick Cemetery on Tuesday
16th April at 11.00am.
This is for family only due to the current situation and a celebration of Ella's life will take place
at a later date.
All enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service.
Tel:01484 720811
Published in Brighouse Echo on Apr. 16, 2020