|
|
|
ASPINALL Elsie 8th July
Passed away peacefully
aged 90 years, of Lightcliffe.
Elsie, loving wife of the late Gordon, much loved mum of Jayne,
John, Michael and Elizabeth,
mum-in-law, beloved grandma of James, Catherine, Gordon and Gemma and great grandma of Alaina, Teagan, April and Harriet.
A celebration of Elsie's life
will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland at 12:45pm on
Wednesday 29th July.
Family flowers only please
but donations to
Cancer Research
would be welcome,
a donation box will be available.
Any enquiries to the
D J Screen & Sons Funeral Home, Brookfoot, Tel. 01484 719999
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 23, 2020