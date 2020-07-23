Home

D J Screen & Sons (Brookfoot, Brighouse)
98 Elland Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 2QR
01484 719999
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Notice Condolences

Elsie Aspinall Notice
ASPINALL Elsie 8th July
Passed away peacefully
aged 90 years, of Lightcliffe.
Elsie, loving wife of the late Gordon, much loved mum of Jayne,
John, Michael and Elizabeth,
mum-in-law, beloved grandma of James, Catherine, Gordon and Gemma and great grandma of Alaina, Teagan, April and Harriet.
A celebration of Elsie's life
will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland at 12:45pm on
Wednesday 29th July.
Family flowers only please
but donations to
Cancer Research
would be welcome,
a donation box will be available.
Any enquiries to the
D J Screen & Sons Funeral Home, Brookfoot, Tel. 01484 719999
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 23, 2020
