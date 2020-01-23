Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Enid Leeuwenkamp Notice
LEEUWENKAMP Enid On 11th January 2020, peacefully
at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Enid, aged 91 years, of Hove Edge. Beloved Wife of the late Bill, Mother, Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother
and good friend to many.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium
on Monday 3rd February
at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in
lieu, if so desired, to the Bereavement Services, Calderdale for which a plate will be available after the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse.
Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Jan. 23, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -