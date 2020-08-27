|
|
|
MITCHELL Eric On 21st August 2020 peacefully
at Overgate Hospice, Eric,
aged 89 years, formerly of Brighouse and Lightcliffe.
Dearly loved husband of the late Brenda, much loved dad of David and Catherine, a dear father in law of Brian, loving grandad of Ben and Chloe, Matthew, Simon and Ryan,
loving great grandad of Maicie,
Ruby, Grayson, Jude and Noah,
a dear brother in law, uncle and good friend to many.
Eric's cortege will leave the Brighouse Salvation Army,
33 King Street, Brighouse, HD6 1NX on Wednesday 9th September at 1.30pm for a private family cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please, but donations to Brighouse Salvation Army would be much appreciated and can be posted to the address above.
Enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 353970
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Aug. 27, 2020