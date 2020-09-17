Home

Mitchell Eric Eric's family wish to tender their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, messages, prayers and donations received in their recent sad bereavement.
Special thanks to all the staff at Optimal Home Care, the District Nurses, Dr's at Rydings Hall Surgery, all the staff at Bailiff Bridge Pharmacy and Overgate Hospice for all their loving care and support of Eric in the last few months.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 17, 2020
