Evelyn Peace Notice
Peace Evelyn Margaret Suddenly at Leeds General Infirmary on 12th October,
Evelyn, aged 82 years,
formerly of Batley.
A much loved mum to Nicholas, Deborah and Fraser, very much missed grandma and great grandma and friend to many.
A private service will be held on Friday 30th October at Park Wood Crematorium at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations can be made online to Overgate Hospice.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service
Tel: 01484 720811
Published in Brighouse Echo on Oct. 22, 2020
