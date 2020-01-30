|
|
|
Lawley Fred On 23rd January 2020,
of Brighouse,
Fred,
aged 91 years.
The beloved husband of Maureen, dearly loved and loving dad of Graham, Kevin, Chris and the late Carol and Michelle, a very dear brother, dear father-in-law and devoted grandad and
little great grandad.
A celebration of his life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 10th February 2020
at 9.45am.
Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Bradley Court Amenities Fund.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale
Funeral Directors
01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Jan. 30, 2020