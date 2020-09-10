|
|
|
Waite Geoff Died 30th August 2020.
Passed away peacefully
at home aged 90.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, dearly loved dad of Ian, Paul, Julie and Craig, absolutely adored grandad and great grandad, much loved brother, father-in-law, uncle and
good friend to many.
He will be very sadly missed.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions a family service will be held at St John's Church, Clifton on Tuesday 22nd September at 11.30, followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12.45.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made online to Marie Curie.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service.
Tel: 01484 720811
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 10, 2020