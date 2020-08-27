|
BERRY Geoffrey On 15th August 2020 peacefully
at Overgate Hospice, Geoff,
aged 73 years, of Brighouse.
The beloved husband of Diane, much loved brother of Barbara, Philip and the late Sonia, dear brother-in-law of Angie and a much loved and sadly missed
uncle and great-uncle.
Funeral service and cremation takes place at Park Wood Crematorium on Friday
4th September at 12.00 pm.
Family flowers only but donations may be made directly to Prostate Cancer UK and Overgate Hospice - a collection will be taken at the crematorium for this purpose.
Any enquiries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare,
44 Huddersfield Road,
Brighouse, HD6 3RA.
Tel: 01484 713512.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Aug. 27, 2020