Waite Geoffrey The family of the late Geoff would like to thank all who attended Dad's funeral, the Rev'd Sue Heptenstall for her very comforting and personal service, Charles Wood for their professionalism and the staff and chef at The Royal and Ancient who welcomed us in very difficult circumstances. Special thank you to the girls from Routes Healthcare, District Nursing and Palliative Care Team and the Marie Curie Nurses who all looked after Dad with such care in his final days.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Oct. 8, 2020