|
|
|
Whatmough Geoffrey Stewart Passed peacefully in hospital in his sleep on the 1st November 2020, Geoff, of Brighouse, aged 75 years.
The dearly loved and loving husband and soulmate of Sue, adored dad, grandad, father in law,
brother in law, uncle
and a great friend to many,
who will be greatly missed.
Due to the current circumstances, a private family funeral will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Tuesday 24th November at 10.30am. Family flowers only please but donations for Yorkshire Cancer Care would be appreciated and may be forwarded directly or sent to the funeral home. All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service,
tel 01422 327382
Published in Brighouse Echo on Nov. 12, 2020