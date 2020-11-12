Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springhead Funeral Services (Halifax)
7-9 Stainland Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 8AD
01422 327382
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Whatmough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Whatmough

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Whatmough Notice
Whatmough Geoffrey Stewart Passed peacefully in hospital in his sleep on the 1st November 2020, Geoff, of Brighouse, aged 75 years.
The dearly loved and loving husband and soulmate of Sue, adored dad, grandad, father in law,
brother in law, uncle
and a great friend to many,
who will be greatly missed.
Due to the current circumstances, a private family funeral will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Tuesday 24th November at 10.30am. Family flowers only please but donations for Yorkshire Cancer Care would be appreciated and may be forwarded directly or sent to the funeral home. All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service,
tel 01422 327382
Published in Brighouse Echo on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -