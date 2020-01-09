|
|
|
CUNNIFFE Gerald Noel On 23rd December 2019 suddenly at Calderdale Royal Infirmary,
Gerry aged 81 years of Brighouse. Husband to Jeanne and dad to John and Sally and grandad to Elliot, Jack, Oliver and Joe.
A service will be held on
Monday 13th January at Huddersfield Crematorium at 10am. Family flowers only please. Would friends please accept this as the only intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service
Tel 01484 720 811
Published in Brighouse Echo on Jan. 9, 2020