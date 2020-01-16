|
|
|
Harding Gladys On 6 January 2020 peacefully at her residence Gladys aged 85 years
of Bailiff Bridge, Brighouse.
Beloved wife of the late John (Jack), dearly loved mum of Mike, Lynne, Julie and Jane, loving sister to Ann, much loved grandma,
great grandma and auntie.
Service at Brighouse Central Methodist Church on
Tuesday 21st January at 10.30am followed by interment at
Rastrick Cemetery.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation c/o
Elland Funeral Services, Huddersfield Road, Elland, HX5 9AH. Will friends please accept this as
the only intimation and meet at
the church.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Jan. 16, 2020