Stoker Glenys Peacefully on Thursday 6th August 2020, Glenys, aged 76 years,
passed away at C.R.H.
A loving wife to the late Seb, a devoted mum to Mandy, a dear grandma to Chris and Michael,
great grandma to Kayleigh and Ruby
and a good friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at Fixby Crematorium on Tuesday
25th August 2020 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made
in lieu to Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service, tel 01422 345472.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Aug. 20, 2020