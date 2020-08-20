Home

POWERED BY

Services
Emotions Funeral Service
North Lodge
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX39HR
01422 345472
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
12:00
Fixby Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenys Stoker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenys Stoker

Notice Condolences

Glenys Stoker Notice
Stoker Glenys Peacefully on Thursday 6th August 2020, Glenys, aged 76 years,
passed away at C.R.H.
A loving wife to the late Seb, a devoted mum to Mandy, a dear grandma to Chris and Michael,
great grandma to Kayleigh and Ruby
and a good friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at Fixby Crematorium on Tuesday
25th August 2020 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made
in lieu to Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service, tel 01422 345472.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -