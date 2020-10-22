Home

Radcliffe Funeral Service (Kirkheaton, Huddersfield)
New Road
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire HD5 0JB
01484 535853
Gloria Burke Notice
BURKE Gloria On 14th October 2020,
peacefully, Gloria aged 77 years
of Rastrick, Brighouse.
Beloved wife of the late Joe,
precious mum of Megan,
Sally, Julie and Joanne,
cherished mother in law,
proud and devoted grandma
and great grandma and
a dearly loved sister,
auntie and a loyal and
caring friend to many.
A private family service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium.
Donations if wished may be given for Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o Radcliffe Funeral Service,
The Lindens, New Road,
Kirkheaton, HD5 0JB or online at
radcliffefuneralservice.co.uk - obituaries.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Oct. 22, 2020
