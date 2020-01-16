|
BARRITT (Bridget)
Hilda On 9th January 2020,
peacefully at home
(as she wished),
watched over by her
Son Michael and
Nieces Carole and Susan.
Hilda will be received into
St Josephs RC Church, Brighouse on Wednesday 29th January
at 5.30pm.
Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday 30th January at 1.30pm followed by committal at Huddersfield crematorium
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu, if so desired, to St Josephs RC Church, for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse,
Tel: 01484 713512
Requiescat in Pace
Published in Brighouse Echo on Jan. 16, 2020