NETTLETON HOWARD JOHN On 18th August 2020,
aged 75 years, peacefully at home
as he wished with his wife and
daughters together with him.
Dearly loved and loving husband of Jean, devoted Dad to
Louise, Andrea and Sarah,
father in law to Matthew and Phil, cherished Grandad of Harry, Van, Isabel, Jobe and George.
A true gentleman who
will be hugely missed.
We would love to invite many,
however, due to the current
restrictions a private family
service will take place on
Friday 4th September at
St John The Baptist Church, Coley.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations
to Myeloma UK.
Special thanks to
St James Hospital Leeds, LGI
and The Care Collection.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Aug. 20, 2020