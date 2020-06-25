Home

Ian Greaves

Notice Condolences

Ian Greaves Notice
Greaves Ian Derek On the 16th June 2020 in hospital, of Lower Wyke, Ian, aged 87 years.

The beloved husband of Katy, dearly loved father of Carolyn, Tracey and James, a very dear brother, dear father-in-law and devoted grandpa.
Service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 2nd July 2020
at 12.45 pm.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to The Alzheimer's Society.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors 01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 25, 2020
