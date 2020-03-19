Home

Irene Firth

Irene Firth Notice
FIRTH Irene
(Renee) On 15th March 2020 peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
RENEE
aged 93 years
of Hove Edge.
The beloved wife of
The Late Danny.
Dearly loved Mum of Andrew, Dianne, Mandy and Yvonne.
And a much loved and sadly missed Mother In Law, Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister and Aunty.
Funeral Service and Cremation takes place at
Parkwood Crematorium on
Monday 30th March at 12:45pm.
Friends please meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations may be made to SENSE and
The Battersea Dog's Home.
A collection for this purpose will be taken at the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 19, 2020
