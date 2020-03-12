|
|
|
Drake James Willie
Mr James Willie Drake,
tragically met with his
sudden demise at home on
Tuesday February 25th 2020, Jimmy, aged 88 years young of Rastrick. He will be sadly missed by Michael, Susan, Matthew and partners, a devoted grandad of 11, loved brother of Doreen,
a dear uncle to many
nephews and nieces.
(By Jimmy's request,
traditional funeral dress please).
Jimmy will be sadly
missed by all his many friends.
Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday March 27th at 12 noon. Family flowers only please,
for Jimmy's love of animals, all donations will be passed onto the RSPCA. All enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel. 01422 353970.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 12, 2020