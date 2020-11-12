|
|
|
ROBINSON James Aspinall On 6th November 2020,
peacefully at the Calderdale
Royal Hospital, James,
aged 87 years, of Brighouse.
The beloved husband of Linda, dearly loved dad of Linda, Nigel and Sally, dear father-in-law
of Richard and a much loved
and sadly missed grandad,
great-grandad, great-great-grandad, brother and uncle.
Funeral service and cremation takes place at Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday
3rd December at 10.30 am.
Due to government restrictions, the service will be by
invitation only.
Family flowers only but donations may be made to Overgate Hospice - a collection will be taken at the crematorium for this purpose.
Any enquiries, please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, 44 Huddersfield Road, Brighouse,
HD6 3RA, Tel: 01484 713512.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Nov. 12, 2020