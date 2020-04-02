|
CROSSLEY Jean Peacefully, at home on
26th March, Jean, aged 91 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Eric,
much loved Mum to Stuart and Graham and Mother-in-Law to Helen, a dearly loved Grandma to Emma and Rosie and a dear friend to many, will be sadly missed.
Jean's family would like to thank all of those who have cared for and supported her, with special thanks to Town & Local Care (TLC).
In lieu of flowers, donations
may be made directly to
Alzheimer's Society in Jean's memory. For any further enquiries please contact Co-op Funeralcare Brighouse, Tel: 01484 713512
Published in Brighouse Echo on Apr. 2, 2020