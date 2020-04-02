Home

Jean Crossley

Jean Crossley Notice
CROSSLEY Jean Peacefully, at home on
26th March, Jean, aged 91 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Eric,
much loved Mum to Stuart and Graham and Mother-in-Law to Helen, a dearly loved Grandma to Emma and Rosie and a dear friend to many, will be sadly missed.
Jean's family would like to thank all of those who have cared for and supported her, with special thanks to Town & Local Care (TLC).
In lieu of flowers, donations
may be made directly to
Alzheimer's Society in Jean's memory. For any further enquiries please contact Co-op Funeralcare Brighouse, Tel: 01484 713512
Published in Brighouse Echo on Apr. 2, 2020
