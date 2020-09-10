|
|
|
Sutcliffe Jean On 6th September 2020.
Suddenly but peacefully at Calderdale Royal Infirmary,
Jean, aged 90 years, of Hove Edge, formerly of Greetland, Mill Bank
and Norland.
Wife of the late Joe, much loved mum to Kevin, Richard and the late Linda, cherished mother in law to Cathy and Gill and proud grandma and great grandma.
A service will be held on Monday 28th September at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 2.15pm.
No flowers by request please,
but donations can be made
online only to MENCAP.
Any enquiries to Charles Wood Funeral Service Tel 01484 720811
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 10, 2020