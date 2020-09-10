Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Sep. 28, 2020
14:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Sutcliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Sutcliffe

Notice Condolences

Jean Sutcliffe Notice
Sutcliffe Jean On 6th September 2020.
Suddenly but peacefully at Calderdale Royal Infirmary,
Jean, aged 90 years, of Hove Edge, formerly of Greetland, Mill Bank
and Norland.
Wife of the late Joe, much loved mum to Kevin, Richard and the late Linda, cherished mother in law to Cathy and Gill and proud grandma and great grandma.
A service will be held on Monday 28th September at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 2.15pm.
No flowers by request please,
but donations can be made
online only to MENCAP.
Any enquiries to Charles Wood Funeral Service Tel 01484 720811
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -