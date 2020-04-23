Home

THOMPSON Jerrold On 14th April 2020 peacefully at Ashcroft Nursing Home, Cleckheaton, Jerrold
aged 89 years of Brighouse.
The beloved husband of the late Olive, dearly loved Dad of Karen and Ian and a much loved and sadly missed Father-in-Law, Grandad, Great-Grandad
and Uncle.
Family funeral service takes place on Thursday 30th April 2020 at 12.00 pm at the Co-op Funeralcare Chapel of Rest, 44 Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, HD6 3RA
where cards may also be sent.
Donations in Jerrold's memory may be sent directly to the
British Heart Foundation.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Apr. 23, 2020
