|
|
|
BARKER Joan Peacefully on the 11th November with her daughters by her side.
Beloved wife of the late Norman, much loved mum to
Jane, Sarah and Ruth,
grandma to
Sam, Freddie and Elsie,
mother-in-law to
Chris, Mark and Richard.
Will be greatly missed by
all of her family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on the 10th of December.
Donations in Joan's memory may be made to The Neuroendocrine Patient Welfare Fund.
Any enquiries regarding donations or the funeral
to be made to
Co-op Funeralcare
Brighouse,
01484 713512
Published in Brighouse Echo on Nov. 26, 2020