Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Barker

Notice Condolences

Joan Barker Notice
BARKER Joan Peacefully on the 11th November with her daughters by her side.
Beloved wife of the late Norman, much loved mum to
Jane, Sarah and Ruth,
grandma to
Sam, Freddie and Elsie,
mother-in-law to
Chris, Mark and Richard.
Will be greatly missed by
all of her family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on the 10th of December.
Donations in Joan's memory may be made to The Neuroendocrine Patient Welfare Fund.
Any enquiries regarding donations or the funeral
to be made to
Co-op Funeralcare
Brighouse,
01484 713512
Published in Brighouse Echo on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -