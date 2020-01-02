|
BINNS Joan Mary On 25th December 2019 peacefully at Summerfield House Care Home, Joan aged 86 years. Much loved and sadly missed Wife of Ronnie, devoted Mum of Graham, Martyn and Jillian also a cherished Grandma of Emma, Louise, Matteo, Alessandro and a good friend to many.
Funeral service will be held at
Co-op Funeralcare,
44 Huddersfield Road, Brighouse HD6 3RA on Monday 13th January at 1.30pm followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to Summerfield House Care Home for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse, Tel; 01484 713512
Published in Brighouse Echo on Jan. 2, 2020