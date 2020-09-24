Home

ELLIS Joan Margaret On 13th September 2020, peacefully at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
aged 84 years.
A much loved wife of Geoffrey, loving mum of Kathryn, Caroline, Suzanne and Graham, a dear mother-in-law to Steve and Julian. A proud grandma to Natalie, Matthew, Harriet, Sophie, Oliver, Jake, Joseph and Corinne.
A service will be held at
St Matthews Church, Lightcliffe on Thursday 24th September at 2.30pm followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Due to the current circumstances invitation only.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if desired, to
The Stroke Association.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service
Tel: 01484 720811
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 24, 2020
