GREENE John Noel on 17th December 2019,
peacefully at C.R.I,
John aged 60 years, of Brighouse.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Susan,
much loved dad to Leanne and Lisa and devoted grandad to Tobey.
A service will be held on
Tuesday 7th January 2020 at
St Joseph's Catholic Church at 11.45am followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium
at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu, if so desired, to British Lung Foundation,
for which a plate will be
provided at the church.
Would friends please accept this as the only intimation
and kindly meet at the church.
All enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service.
Tel:01484 720811.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Dec. 26, 2019