Metcalfe John Thomas
(Jack) On 25th February 2020 of Brighouse, Jack aged 80 years. The beloved husband of the late Esther, the dearly loved and
loving dad of Anthony and Jacqueline, a very dear
brother, dear father-in-law
and devoted grandad.
Requiem Mass will be held at
St. Joseph's Church, Brighouse
on Friday 13th March
2020 at 12.15pm.
Friends please meet at the Church.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to The British Heart Foundation.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors 01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 5, 2020
